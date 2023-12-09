Saturday, December 9, 2023
Radradra starts against former club

Flying Fijians utility back Semi Radradra will make his Lyon debut on his return to Ashton Gate Stadium in the Investec Champions Cup tomorrow.

Radradra, 31, played for Bristol from 2020-2023, helping them win the Challenge Cup in 2020.

The Somosomo native from Taveuni also played a key role in Fiji’s run to the quarter-finals of this year’s Rugby World Cup.

Bristol on the other hand will have Virimi Vakatawa in their midfield while Kalaveti Ravouvou has been named in the reserves.

The Bears however will be without England prop Ellis Genge for the game because of a hamstring injury the 28-year-old picked up in training.

The Bristol vs Lyon clash kicks off at 8am (Fiji Time).

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
