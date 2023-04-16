Raisuqe, Nakarawa star in Catres win

Fijians Josaia Raisuqe and Leone Nakarawa starred as their Castres Olympique defeated Montpellier 28-19 in a French Top 14 fixture on Sunday.

Both sides fought hard and it was Raisuqe, who broke the deadlock in the 14th minute after he beautifully secured a wide cross from Flying Fijians utility back Vilimoni Botitu to touch down and Le Brun converted.

Nine minutes later, Raisuqe scored his second try from an Adrien Seguret set piece play and Brun booted the conversion.

Montpellier gave a timely response with two back to back tries from Gabriel N’Gandebe and Vincent Rattez.

Louis Carbonel converted both to equalise at 14-14 at the break.

Early in the second stanza, both sides were reduced to 14 players as Castres Baptiste Delaporte and Montpellier’s Carbonel were sin-binned for foul play.

Casters stayed reluctant and got their third try from Gaëtan Barlot which Brun converted before Nakarawa defeated the Montpellier backline to reach under the post and Brun converted.

Montpellier got their consolation try from Darmon and Gabrisi converted before star Raisuqe was sent to sin bin for a foul play.