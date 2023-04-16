Sunday, April 16, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Raisuqe, Nakarawa star in Catres win

Fijians Josaia Raisuqe and Leone Nakarawa starred as their Castres Olympique defeated Montpellier 28-19 in a French Top 14 fixture on Sunday.

Both sides fought hard and it was Raisuqe, who broke the deadlock in the 14th minute after he beautifully secured a wide cross from Flying Fijians utility back Vilimoni Botitu to touch down and Le Brun converted.

Nine minutes later, Raisuqe scored his second try from an Adrien Seguret set piece play and Brun booted the conversion.

Montpellier gave a timely response with two back to back tries from Gabriel N’Gandebe and Vincent Rattez.

Louis Carbonel converted both to equalise at 14-14 at the break.

Early in the second stanza, both sides were reduced to 14 players as Castres Baptiste Delaporte and Montpellier’s Carbonel were sin-binned for foul play.

Casters stayed reluctant and got their third try from Gaëtan Barlot which Brun converted before Nakarawa defeated the Montpellier backline to reach under the post and Brun converted.

Montpellier got their consolation try from Darmon and Gabrisi converted before star Raisuqe was sent to sin bin for a foul play.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Nawaqanitawase helps Tahs edge Forc...

Mark Nawaqanitawase scored a try to help his NSW Waratahs edge West...
Rugby

Sowakula dots in Chiefs big win

Fiji-born loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula scored a try in Chiefs bi...
News

220 facilities upgrade is priority:...

The Ministry of Health is prioritizing and maintaining its 220 heal...
Rugby

Dakuwaqa double in Stade Francais w...

Fijian speedster Peniasi Dakuwaqa bagged a double in Stade Francais...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Nawaqanitawase helps Tahs edge F...

Rugby
Mark Nawaq...

Sowakula dots in Chiefs big win

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

220 facilities upgrade is priori...

News
The Minist...

Dakuwaqa double in Stade Francai...

Rugby
Fijian spe...

Solutions is key to health secto...

News
The Minist...

Naulago scores in Bristol Bears ...

Rugby
Fijian win...

Popular News

We can deliver, says Tela

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Fiji remains third in Series sta...

Sports
The Fiji 7...

Chairpersons for Economic Summit...

News
The Minist...

Biden to appoint Gaga, Cohen as ...

Entertainment
The United...

Rabuka unhappy with budget alloc...

News
Prime Mini...

Kikau back for Eels showdown

NRL
Canterbury...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Nawaqanitawase helps Tahs edge Force