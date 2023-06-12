Monday, June 12, 2023
Rampaging Valetini shines for Brumbies

Photo Courtesy: Brumbies Facebook

Rampaging Wallabies flanker Rob Valetini shone for the Brumbies in their commanding 37-33 win against the Hurricanes in the quarterfinal of the Super Rugby Pacific on Saturday.

Valetini set the tempo for the hosts after a rocky start.

The Hurricanes brutalised the Brumbies in the first five minutes but when Valetini took the line on, it steadied the ship and got them on the right side of the collision battle.

He brutalised the visitors in attack and defence, only solidifying his spot in the Wallabies’ back-row after another strong game from Harry Wilson.

It allowed the hosts to build a commanding lead in the first half, backed up by solid games from Pete Samu and Nick Frost.

The Brumbies will face the Chiefs at 5.05pm in Hamilton on Saturday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
