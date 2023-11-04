Saturday, November 4, 2023
Rasaku and Tamani back for Fiji 7s team

Police halfback Terio Tamani is back in the Fiji 7s squad. Photos courtesy of the Fiji Rugby.

Melrose Cup winner Kaminieli Rasaku and experienced playmaker Terio Tamani have forced their way into the Fiji 7s squad for the 2023 Oceania 7s to be played in Australia next weekend.

Fiji 7s coach Ben Gollings named his final 15 member squad for the tournament with Rasaku making his return for the national side after getting an early release from French Top 14 club Aviron Bayonnais last month.

The 24-year-old was again roped into the training squad by Gollings.

Following an impressive performance with the Suva rugby in the Skipper Cup competition and Police Blue in the domestic 7s competition, Tamani has earned his spot in the team after a year.

Meanwhile, Gollings has also named four debutantes Ilikimi Vunaki, Rubeni Kabu, Waisea Lawebuka and Netava Koroisau.

The four players were selected from the recent local 7s competition which took place around the country.

The Oceania Rugby 7s Championship will be played from 10-12 November at Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane.

Fiji 7s: Joseva Talacolo, Jeremaia Matana, Josese Batirerega, Ratu Josua Vakurinabili, Ratu Manueli Maisamoa, Terio Veilawa Tamani, Pilipo Bukayaro, Waisea Nacuqu, Waisea Lawebuka, Iowane Teba, Vuiviwa Naduvalo, Kaminieli Rasaku, Ilikimi Vunaki, Rubeni Kabu, Netava Koroisau.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
