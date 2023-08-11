Rawaqa eager to win first title with Suva

Newly signed defender Kavaia Rawaqa is looking to win his first title with Suva when he takes the field in the 2023 Rooster Chicken/ Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants in Nadi today.

The former national rep who has already put up some strong performances in the Digicel Premier League since joining the team in the mid-season window told FijiLive he is eager to deliver his best.

“This will be my first tournament with my new team and I am excited.”

“This year will be my 14th year playing in the Battle of the Giants. I have been playing since 2009 when I was in Form 6. I started with Labasa before moving to Lautoka and then to Rewa.”

The 32-year-old Macuata native said the 2016 edition of the tournament was his most memorable as he won the title with the Blues at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori after beating Labasa in the final.

He said he will look to repeat that performance with the Whites who he believes will enter the tournament as the favourites as they have a very strong team.

Commenting about their opening match against Rewa, Rawaqa said it will be a tough encounter but he is ready.

“I know their weakness and they know mine. I just have to use my mind and be clever and read the game.”

The Concrete Dynamic Limited / Rams Cleaning Services Suva vs Extra Supermarket Rewa match kicks off at 1.30pm.