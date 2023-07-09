Rawaqa goal sinks Rewa at home

Defending champions Rewa suffered their second straight defeat in the 2023 Digicel Fiji Premier League on Sunday after going down 1-0 to arch rivals Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Former Rewa left-back Kavaia Rawaqa was the hero for the capital city boys as he netted the lone goal of the tensed affair.

As expected the clash of the round got away to a fast and fiery start with Rewa’s newly signed attacker Monit Chand missing two very good scoring chances while Azariah Soromon testing goalkeeper Mohammed Alam with two powerhouse attempts.

Kavaia Rawaqa on debut for the Whites, had a slow start but made the difference when it mattered the most in the 33rd minute as he followed an attacking move and made no mistake when the ball fell into his path off a missed-cleared, slamming it into the back of the net leaving the hosts completely stunned.

Suva led 1-0 at the break and replaced youngster Simione Baleiwai, Merrill Nand and Rusiate Matarerega with Neerav Goundar, Meli Codro and Samuela Drudru while Rewa Coach Roderick Singh introduced Josaia Sela and Asivorosi Rabo in place of Samuela Nabenia and Neemish Prasad.

Soromon and Drudru combined well in the 67th and 70th minute but could not get a further goal for the Whites while Rabo, Iosefo Verevou and Sela were daringly denied by an ever alert Akuila Mateisuva.

Madhvan Goundar, playing in an unusual left-back’s position, had a grand game, containing Suva’s fast and creative right footed players while Captain Tevita Waranaivalu worked overtime in setting up attacks, which only were cut off and cleared by the able defence led by Inoke Turagalailai, Joeli Ranitu and Filipe Baravilala.

Rewa slips to the second spot with 23 points while Suva remains third but now has 21 points.

Lautoka now leads the competition with 25 points.

The teams:

Rewa– Mohammed Alam , Peniame Drova, Patrick Joseph, Neemish Prasad (Asivorosi Rabo), Monit Chand, Iosefo Verevou, Gabriele Matanisiga, Madhwan Goundar, Tevita Waranivalu (C), Samuela Nabenia (Josaia Sela), Iowane Matanisiga.

Substitutions: Epeli Loaniceva, Ayush Chand, Rishab Khan, Josaia Sela, Delon Shankar, Mervin Chand, Josefa Ravula, Asivorosi Rabo.

Suva– Akuila Mateisuva (GK) (C), Inoke Turagalailai, Dave Radrigai, Ravinesh Karan Singh, Joeli Ranitu (Waisake Navunigasau), Rusiate Matarerega (Samuela Drudru), Kavaia Rawaqa, Filipe Baravilala, Merrill Nand (Meli Codro), Saimone Balewai (Neerav Goundar).

Substitutions: Jovilisi Borisi, Meli Codro, Malakai rakula, Waisake Navunigasau, Samuela Drudru, Neerav Goundar, Mohammed Naizal.