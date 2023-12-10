Sunday, December 10, 2023
Recognise and respect rights of all: Sharma

As we celebrate Human Rights Day today, the Fiji Human Rights and Anti- Discrimination Commission (HRADC) is reiterating the call to recognise and respect human rights of all including vulnerable groups regardless of their race, culture, religion, sex, disability, gender expression and identity, national or social origin,social and economic status.

Commission chair Pravesh Sharma said the theme for this year is Freedom, Equality and Justice for All – which remains integral to the work carried out by them in promoting dignity and equality in rights amidst challenges such as existential threats of climate
change, economic recovery from post Covid 19 pandemic, racism, inequalities, conflicts,
gender based violence, child abuse, brutality at the hands of law enforcement agencies, plight of migrant workers, and the critical matter of food security.

“No one should be left behind in accessing justice, be a child, woman, a person with disability, a LGBTI person, elderly person, an asylum-seeker, refugees and victims of violence.”

“Human Rights Day is observed every year on 10th December — the day the United NationsGeneral Assembly adopted in 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).”

“This year is special as it marks the 75 th anniversary of this landmark document, which enshrines the inalienable rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being – regardless of their race, culture, religion, sex, political or other opinion, national or social origin, birth or other status.”

“The Declaration was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in Paris on 10th December 1948 and sets out, for the first time, fundamental human rights to be universally protected,” said Sharma.

Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
