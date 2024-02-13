Thursday, February 15, 2024
Recognise Rights of Persons with Disabilities: HRADC

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has welcomed the draft National
Policy on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities 2024-2033 which aims to improve the
lives of persons with disabilities, promoting equality and inclusion.

Commission chair Pravesh Sharma said the rights of persons with disabilities are guaranteed in section 42 of the Constitution of the Republic of Fiji; and in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2018.

He said rights of persons with disabilities must be recognized and complied with at all times.

“Despite having laws promoting disability rights in Fiji, disability-based discrimination is still prevalent in persons with disabilities accessing public spaces and services, public transportation, employment, education, healthcare facilities, and resources such as technology to be able to communicate and work.

“The review of the national policy on the rights of persons with disabilities is critical in
the context of building a more inclusive, barrier-free, and rights-based society for
persons with disabilities, particularly in the context of global health emergencies,
existential threats of climate change, the digital revolution and unprecedented
economic and social challenges in getting gainful employment, having access to
housing, water, food, health care, education, and justice without discrimination.”

“What we need is an equal and inclusive society and further strengthen the rights of
persons with disabilities.”

Sharma said as one of its priorities in its Strategic Plan, the Commission intends to hold a National Inquiry to understand the human rights violations faced by persons with disabilities and especially children with disabilities, and to identify the actions required to address such violations.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
