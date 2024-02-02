Reconsider bail for 13 meth accused: DPP

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has asked the Lautoka High Court to reconsider the bail conditions set by the Magistrates Court, for the 13 individuals implicated with the confiscation of over four tonnes of methamphetamine in Nadi.

Acting DPP John Rabuku said that due to the seriousness of alleged crime, the sentencing tariff for more than 1kg methamphetamine is 20 years to life imprisonment.

The matter was called before High Court Judge, Justice Aruna Aluthge, in Lautoka.

Rabuku told the court that a comprehensive detail of the affidavit was given to the defence this morning.

In response, defence counsel Iqbal Khan told the court that he only received the documents this morning, prior to the hearing.

Khan asked for more time to review the documents before responding with an affidavit.

Justice Aluthge said he would need the legal expertise of all counsels to make an informed decision on bail.

The accused are 32-yr-old Justin Ho, 44-yr-old David Heritage, 22-yr-old Louie Frank Logaivau, 40-yr-old Issac Lesiyanawai, 44-yr-old Ratu Aporosa Davelevu, 30-yr-old Sakiusa Tuva, 29-yr-old Iosefo Roqica, 27-yr-old Maika Yabakivou, 30-yr-old Ratu Osea Levula, 31-yr-old Cathy Tuirabe, 29-yr-old Nancy Mateyawa, 42-yr-old Jale Aukerea and 29-yr-old Keanie Mcpherson.

All are charged with unlawful importation of illicit drug, unlawful possession of illicit drug, possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime, relating to the importation and transportation of the illicit substances with an estimated street value of more than two billion dollars.

The matter has been stood down to later this afternoon for bail review.