Regional women leaders to meet next month

To ensure an enduring focus on the critical role gender plays in the region,the Pacific Islands Forum will convene a first ever meeting for women leaders next month.

In February 2021, Pacific leaders had endorsed an annual standing for women leaders.

The meeting will be chaired by Vainetutai Rose Toki-Brown, the Cook Islands Minister for Health and will discuss, take direct actions on, advise on and support leaders on the integrating gender equality and social inclusion perspectives into challenges facing the Pacific including climate change.

It will also implement regional policy and development issues, including recommendations to Forum Leaders on how to strengthen outcomes for women and girls across Forum priorities.

This will strengthen regional norms and standards and meeting associated international obligations on gender equality and social inclusion issues.

The meeting will be attended by Ministers and representatives and representatives from Forum Member Countries – Representatives of associated PIF members and the Council of Regional Organisations in the Pacific (CROP) will also attend.

The revitalised Pacific Leaders Gender Equality Declaration (PLGED) is a key document that will be presented to PIFWLM for discussion.