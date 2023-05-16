Reinforcements for Waratahs clash

Reinforcements have been called up by the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua ahead of their next Super Rugby Pacific clash with the Waratahs.

Selestino Ravutaumada, Mesake Doge, Ratu Leone Rotuisolia and Apisalome Vota have joined the team in Sydney.

Head Coach Mick Byrne said these players were called up to help prepare the side and add more selection options.

“We will have a look at the training and in our squad, everyone has their hand up for selection,” Byrne said.

Byrne added that prop Doge may also be considered for selection but there is no rush having him recently returned from a long injury.

“He may be up for selection but we don’t want to rush it yet.”

“There are no injuries in the camp and all are raring to go.”