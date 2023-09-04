Remittances vital in improving living standards

Inward remittance plays a vital role in improving the living standard of Fijian families, by supplementing household incomes and supporting local businesses, says Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh.

Speaking at the Fiji Business Council Forum currently held in Australia, Singh said in 2022, inward remittances increased by more than $1 million, due to the increase in Fijians working abroad under various labour mobility schemes coupled with the growing diaspora abroad and ease of remitting money via mobile money platforms.

He said cumulative to April this year, inward remittances grew to more than $3 million, driven by higher personal transfers.

“These remittances also bolster our foreign exchange reserves, providing stability and economic resilience during challenging times.”

“Fijian workers have contributed their skills, dedication, and work ethic to various sectors in Australia, filling critical labour gaps and boosting productivity.”

“At the same time, these workers have had an incredible opportunity to gain international exposure, acquire new skills, and support their families back home.”

Singh said the Fiji Government acknowledges the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme, as a mutually beneficial arrangement over the years.

“It facilitates the movement of Fijian citizens or workers to fill labour shortages in various sectors of Australia’s economy such as the Meat-Industry, Aged-Care, Hospitality, Horticulture, and other future industries.”

“This arrangement has offered immense opportunities for Fijian citizens to gain employment and contribute to the economic prosperity of both nations.”

“Through this scheme, Fiji saw a significant increase in remittances sent back by Fijian workers engaged in the scheme.”