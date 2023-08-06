Sunday, August 6, 2023
Review of 999-year leases for cabinet scrutiny

Minister for i-Taukei Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts, Iferemi Vasu speaks to media in Suva.

The Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs has revealed that a policy paper is expected to be tabled in Cabinet on the review of the Tilivasewa’s 999-year lease.

Speaking to FijiLive, the Minister Responsible Ifereimi Vasu said discussions and meetings have already been done with landowners in Tavua who have been affected.

Vasu revealed that the issue will soon be settled by the Ministry and landowners will take full ownership of the land.

“The Ministry has been reviewing this land lease issue and are looking at legalizing the land to the occupants.”

“… The Ministry of i-Taukei will take our proposal to cabinet for approval, settling the 999-year lease to 99 years and make the occupants of the land be the legal owner of Tilivasewa,” Vasu added.

The Minister added that once the policy paper is approved by Cabinet, Government will pay the owners with the 99-year lease that is due to them.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
