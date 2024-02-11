Rewa for OFC Men’s Champions League

In an intense conclusion to the OFC national league playoffs Rewa edged Lautoka 3-2 to earn a Group A OFC Champions League spot.

The match was a rollercoaster from start to finish.

The scoring opened in the 18th minute when Lautoka’s Saula Waqa capitalised on a diving header from a Kishan Sami free kick, putting Lautoka ahead.

Rewa’s attempts to equalise were evident in Setareki Hughes’ free kick in the 32nd minute, though it was securely caught by the Lautoka keeper.

The intensity ramped up with Lautoka’s Zibraaz Sahib’s direct strike being initially stopped by Rewa’s keeper, followed by Waqa’s offside goal, keeping the scoreline at 1-0 as the first half concluded.

Rewa and Lautoka both made strategic substitutions in the second half, introducing Patrick Joseph for Josaia Sela, and IIimotame Jese subbed in for Lautoka’s Sitiveni cavulagi.

Rewa’s fight for an equaliser paid off in the 70th minute when Samu Kautoga headed in from a Hughes free kick.

Hughes continued to be instrumental for Rewa, striking a ball that deflected off Sami, resulting in an own goal during the last 11 minutes of the match.

Despite a second yellow card to Saula Waqa, Lautoka found a lifeline with a penalty in added time, which Epeli Lairoti converted 2 all, sending the game into extra time.

In the first spell of extra time, Rewa’s skipper, Hughes, decisively scored from the penalty spot, making it 3-2.

Despite further substitutions and attempts from both sides to alter the scoreline, the match concluded with Rewa securing a hard-fought 3-2 victory, setting the stage for their representation of Fiji in the upcoming OFC Men’s Champions League.