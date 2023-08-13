Rewa outclasses Ba, plays waiting game

Rewa defeated Ba 3-1 in its final Group B match of the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants in Nadi today to keep its semifinal hopes alive.

Epeli Valevou scored the opener for the Delta Tigers 37th minute as they led 1-0 at the break.

Fiji U23 rep Gulam Rasool found the equaliser for Ba in the 53rd minute of play before Rewa replied with goals to Abu Zahid and Avorosi Rabo to seal victory.

Extra Supermarket Rewa has six points after two wins but their fate now depends on the outcome of the Labasa vs Ba match which will be played on 15 September.