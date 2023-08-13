Sunday, August 13, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Rewa outclasses Ba, plays waiting game

Rewa defeated Ba 3-1 in its final Group B match of the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants in Nadi today to keep its semifinal hopes alive.

Epeli Valevou scored the opener for the Delta Tigers 37th minute as they led 1-0 at the break.

Fiji U23 rep Gulam Rasool found the equaliser for Ba in the 53rd minute of play before Rewa replied with goals to Abu Zahid and Avorosi Rabo to seal victory.

Extra Supermarket Rewa has six points after two wins but their fate now depends on the outcome of the Labasa vs Ba match which will be played on 15 September.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Customer service is a challenge: SS...

Customer service is a challenge for the Fiji Police Force and offic...
News

100th Birthday celebrated in style

A Fijian family residing in San Mateo, California, celebrated the 1...
News

Collaboration needed to empower you...

Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru is urging the private s...
Sports

Sivoki puts Navua into BOG semifina...

Seasoned campaigner Kolinio Sivoki scored from a late free-kick as ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Customer service is a challenge:...

News
Customer s...

100th Birthday celebrated in sty...

News
A Fijian f...

Collaboration needed to empower ...

News
Minister f...

Sivoki puts Navua into BOG semif...

Sports
Seasoned c...

Kumar impressed with Blues perfo...

2023 Battle of Giants
Undefeated...

Big loss, slow start disappoints...

2023 Battle of Giants
Tailevu Na...

Popular News

Narawa named in All Blacks WCup ...

Rugby
Fiji born ...

We failed to execute our plan, s...

2023 Battle of Giants
Ba coach M...

Kumar impressed with Blues perfo...

2023 Battle of Giants
Undefeated...

Nawari appointed Fiji Airports C...

Business
Mesake Naw...

Fiji 7s teams post big wins in Y...

Rugby
Both the F...

‘No case to answer’ ...

News
The lead D...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Customer service is a challenge: SSP Vodo