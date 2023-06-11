Sunday, June 11, 2023
Rewa through to FACT semis

Rewa topped Group B of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT after playing to a 1-1 draw against Nadi in the final group match at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

The AK Plumbing & Glamada backed outfit progressed despite a close contest from the westerners.

Rewa drew first blood through top striker Abbu Zahid who lobbed a clean goal past Nadi goalie Ratu Halstead to the bewilderment of the green defence in the 20th minute of play.

Missing key players due to injury, the Nadi pack struggled to link in the first half with the Delta Tigers pushing hard to find a sealer.

TRewa led 1-0 at halftime.

The second half started with the jetsetters beginning to press and keep play in the opposition half.

The strategic Kamal Swamy made substitutions in the final quarter to keep the Rewa defence under pressure.

The equalizer came in the 78th minute when a miss pass from the Rewa midfield allowed for broken play and quick work from the men in green had middleman Eneriko Matau score to equalize.

Nadi threw in all attempts to steal the win in the dying minutes but it was all too little too late.

Rewa will meet Ba in the second semifinal at 4.30pm on Saturday.

The teams:

Rewa FC: Emori Ragata, Peniame Drova, Patrick Joseph, Abbu Zahid, Setareki Hughes, Gabriele Matanisiga, Tevita Waranaivalu, Josaia Sela, Kavaia Rawaqa, Asivorosi Rabo, Iowane Matanisiga.

Substitutions: Mohammed Alam, Ayush Chand, Rishabh Khan, Josateki Tamudu, Neemish Prasad, Iosefo Verevou, Samuela Nabenia, Delon Shankar, Mervin Chand.

Nadi FC: Ratu Halstead, Vishant Reddy, Christopher Kumar, William Valentine, Eneriko Matau, Tuiba Batiratu, Ame Votoniu, Ratu Tulivou, Nilkash Prasad, Vuniuci Tikomaimereke Nikesh Singh.

Substitutions: Tevita Ravia, Jone Raivalita, Leo Lesumai, Apolosi Seru, Eshan Kumar, Muni Nair, Muni Nair, Khartik Chetty.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
