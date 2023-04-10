Monday, April 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Rifle Range wins Sangam IDC

Rifle Range from Lautoka clinched the 94th TISI Sangam Inter District Championship (IDC) at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Monday, beating the hosts 1-0 in a thrilling final.

Witnessed by close to 7000 fans, the final proved to be a cracker with both teams putting on a great display of fast and entertaining football.

Rifle Range had the likes of brothers Dev and Don Raj, Edward Justin, Praneel Naidu and Kelvin Naidu while Nadi boasted the services of Rahul Krishna, Kishan Sami, Zainal Ali, Afraz Ali and Mohammed Shalmeen.

Nippy Justin netted the winner for Rifle Range in the 28th minute.

Earlier in the semifinals, Rifle Range defeated champions Lautoka 2-0 while Nadi registered a similar score line against Ba.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Rewa wins Sanatan IDC after a decad...

Rewa claimed the annual Sanatan Inter District Championship (IDC) t...
Sports

Scrumhalf Lomani still under observ...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Frank Lomani is still under obs...
News

Tourism Policy Plan to map the way ...

Fiji’s national sectorial plan, also known as the master plan or th...
Rugby

Botia puts on Man of Match performa...

Flying Fijians utility Levani Botia displayed a Man of the Match pe...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Rewa wins Sanatan IDC after a de...

Sports
Rewa claim...

Scrumhalf Lomani still under obs...

Sports
Swire Ship...

Tourism Policy Plan to map the w...

News
Fiji’s nat...

Botia puts on Man of Match perfo...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Fiji in ‘Pool of deathR...

Rugby
Fiji has b...

207 drivers booked in last 24 ho...

News
Two hundre...

Popular News

Fiji Airways cancels flights due...

News
Fiji Airwa...

Shakira moves to Miami with her ...

Entertainment
Shakira is...

Fiji FA secures $600k sponsorshi...

Football
The Fiji F...

Fiji remains third in Series sta...

Sports
The Fiji 7...

Man dies in road accident along ...

News
A man in h...

Tela is first Drua centurian at ...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sports

Rewa wins Sanatan IDC after a decade