Rifle Range wins Sangam IDC

Rifle Range from Lautoka clinched the 94th TISI Sangam Inter District Championship (IDC) at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Monday, beating the hosts 1-0 in a thrilling final.

Witnessed by close to 7000 fans, the final proved to be a cracker with both teams putting on a great display of fast and entertaining football.

Rifle Range had the likes of brothers Dev and Don Raj, Edward Justin, Praneel Naidu and Kelvin Naidu while Nadi boasted the services of Rahul Krishna, Kishan Sami, Zainal Ali, Afraz Ali and Mohammed Shalmeen.

Nippy Justin netted the winner for Rifle Range in the 28th minute.

Earlier in the semifinals, Rifle Range defeated champions Lautoka 2-0 while Nadi registered a similar score line against Ba.