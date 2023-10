Tavua-born New Zealand 7s star Akuila Rokolisoa has been nominated for the World Rugby Men’s Sevens Player of the Year in partnership with HSBC.

The 28-year-old hot-stepper played a key part in the All Blacks Sevens’ 14th World Sevens Series title.

Also shortlisted for the award is his teammate Leroy Carter and Argentina pair of

Rodrigo Isgro and Marcos Moneta.

The prestigious World Rugby Awards 2023 will be presented at the Opéra Garnier in Paris on Sunday.