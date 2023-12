Tavua-born All Blacks 7s playmaker, Akuila Rokolisoa claimed the Richard Crawshaw Memorial Men’s 7s Player of the Year at the New Zealand Rugby Awards.

Stacey Waaka took home the trophy for NZ Women 7s Player of the Year.

New Zealand 7s was also awarded the NZ team of the Year after winning the HSBC World Sevens Series.

Meanwhile, NZ women 7s Cory Sweeney beat Ian Foster and Scott Robertson to win NZ Coach of the Year award.