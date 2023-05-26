Rokouono joins Naikore at Cowboys

Fijiana XVs fly-half Merewalesi Rokouono has joined Vitalina Naikore at North Queensland Cowboys on a two-year deal.

Rokouono is the 28th signing for Ben Jeffries team, completing the squad for the club’s inaugural NRLW season.

Better known as ‘Marcoz’, Rokouono, is a talented playmaker with a polished passing game and booming boot.

Rokouono is expected to push for a Round 1 starting half spot, but can also play centre and fullback.

“We are excited to secure two Fijian internationals to finalise our squad,” Cowboys NRLW Head Coach Ben Jeffries said.

“Both Vitalina and Marcoz have played key roles in consecutive premierships for the Fijiana Drua, experience which we believe will be invaluable to our young group here at the Cowboys.”