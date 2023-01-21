Fiji knockout Samoa to top Pool A

Fiji knocked Samoa out of cup contention and finished on top of Pool A at the Hamilton 7s after beating the Pacific giants 22-12 in the final match of the day.

Fiji went through undefeated in the pool games while handing Samoa their second defeat.

Captain Waisea Nacuqu scored the first try for Fiji in under a minute as they looked to get an early foothold with the conversion missed.

Samoa looked to break after linking multiple passes, but a lost pass found Sevuloni Mocenacagi who sent it to his captain who raced away to get his second on the fourth minute of play.

A score from Tuna Tuitama on the stroke of half-time kept Samoa in the game with Neueli Leitufia converting to bring them close 10-7 at the water break.

Samoa scored immediately after regaining the restart allowing Motu Opetai to score with the conversion missed.

Tit for tat, as Vuiviawa Naduvalo crossed over to score as the leads changed hands once more with nine minutes gone.

Fresh legs on the park, and Fiji scored their fourth try through Manueli Maisamoa on the 11th minute with the conversion added through Nacuqu to seal the win.