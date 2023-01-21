Monday, January 23, 2023
Fijiana scrapes past Great Britain

Fijiana 7s scrapped past Great Britain to win their first pool game of the Hamilton 7s 19-14 in Waikato this morning.

Fijiana finished the game with six players with one in the bin to hold off to win.

Fijiana scored two tries in the first half through Ana Maria Naimasi and Lavena Cavuru with Cavuru converting her own try.

Great Britain kept in the fight with a fifth minute try to Heather Cowell and another try after the whistle from speedster Grace Crompton.

Both tries were converted by Megan Jones to allow the northerners a 14-12 lead at halftime.

Fijiana retained the lead with a well worked try to Vani Buleki in the 11th minute to put them back in front with the conversion on point from Cavuru.

The Fijians were struck by a yellow card to Cavuru for a dangerous tackle, leaving Great Britain in crucial territory with a minute to go.

However Fijiana won a scrum and killed the clock with Younis Bese racing backwards into their own half to kick the ball into touch for the win.

Fijiana face hosts New Zealand in their next pool match at 2.12pm.

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
