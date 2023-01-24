Wednesday, January 25, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Baselala, Natave secure Drua contracts

Fiji Under-20 halfback Philip Baselala and Flying Fijians prop Livai Natave have secured full contracts with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua for the 2023 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Previously part of the Drua’s development squad the duo has been fast-forwarded to help fill the injury void in the Drua pack.

Fijian Drua chief executive Mark Evans however commented that the move was a positive one for development level players.

“The fact that we have already identified players to move from the development group into the main playing squad for two key positions showcases our commitment to our player pathways. It’s one of the key strategic objectives of our Club, to offer capable young Fijian players a clear progression to being professional footballers right here at home,” Evans said.

Head coach Mick Byrne said it was continued progress for the pathways in place.

“When the opportunity comes for a spot in our squad, we want our pathway players to be given the first chance.

“Obviously, they have to be capable of taking on that role, and that’s what having them here as a part of the development programme is about. It’s about understanding how much development they need and where their areas of focus are, so when the opportunity comes, we want to those players to step up.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

You can’t incite against a la...

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says they will use the full arm of t...
News

AG unaware of complaint against COC...

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says his is not aware of any complai...
News

President to open Parliament sessio...

The President, His Excellency Ratu Wiliame Katonivere will open the...
News

AG’s chambers is Govt’s...

The Attorney-General Chambers is the chief legal adviser to the Gov...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

You can’t incite against a...

News
Attorney-G...

AG unaware of complaint against ...

News
Attorney-G...

President to open Parliament ses...

News
The Presid...

AG’s chambers is Govt̵...

News
The Attorn...

Hamilton performance was scrappy...

Rugby
Fiji 7s Co...

Cricketer KL Rahul, actress Shet...

Entertainment
Bollywood ...

Popular News

Don’t lose sight of the bi...

News
Hundreds t...

Botia dots in La Rochelle win

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Age is just a number for William...

Sydney 7s
Australian...

Minister congratulates Y13 stude...

News
Minister f...

FCCC begins back to school enfor...

Business
The Fijian...

We need to get the basics right:...

Football
New Zealan...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2022 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

You can’t incite against a lawful Govt: Turaga