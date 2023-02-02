Thursday, February 2, 2023
Short turnaround for Gollings and Co

Fiji 7s coach Ben Gollings said his players have a short turnaround ahead of the next leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series the Los Angeles 7s.

Gollings said they were working overtime to get the players in tip-top shape ahead of every competition.

“We continue to develop in that area and for some of the players it’s been a real slog, and we have had little breaks, and they have to dig deep from their reserves,” Gollings said.

“From a player’s perspective, we have not had a lot of time off, not enough time to rest have a break top up.

“Players will take accountability; it’s all about the self-leadership we have got to create being involved with this team and this environment.”

Gollings added they will be ready come the LA 7s which kicks off on February 25.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
