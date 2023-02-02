Short turnaround for Gollings and Co

Fiji 7s coach Ben Gollings said his players have a short turnaround ahead of the next leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series the Los Angeles 7s.

Gollings said they were working overtime to get the players in tip-top shape ahead of every competition.

“We continue to develop in that area and for some of the players it’s been a real slog, and we have had little breaks, and they have to dig deep from their reserves,” Gollings said.

“From a player’s perspective, we have not had a lot of time off, not enough time to rest have a break top up.

“Players will take accountability; it’s all about the self-leadership we have got to create being involved with this team and this environment.”

Gollings added they will be ready come the LA 7s which kicks off on February 25.