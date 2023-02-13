7 key players leave Fijiana Drua

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua will be without seven key players this season as they have moved to greener pastures.

Front row duo Vika Matarugu and Jiowana Sauto will join the Melbourne Rebels for the 2023 Super W season.

Also leaving the club to pursue contracts in Japan Australia and New Zealand are fullback Roela Radiniyavuni, former Fijiana 15s skipper Sereima Leweniqila, fly-half Merewalesi Rokouono, winger Kolora Lomani and utility back Reijieli Uluinayau.

Lomani who joins the the Gold Coast Titans said the movement of players was good for Fiji in the long run.

“In terms of international matches, it allows the Fijiana and women in rugby to get ample experience.”

Lomani and her outgoing team-mates added they were also confident that the Drua will do well in their title defence this year.