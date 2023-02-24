Mataele to start against against Rebels

Flying Fijians winger Manasa Mataele will be banked on to bring in all his experience after being named in a new look Western Force side in their first round Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Melbourne Rebels tomorrow.

Mataele slots in at 14 and will be banked on to to bring all his knowledge in a newly revamped line-up that includes five debutants.

Fly-half Bruce Hegarty, blindside winger Zack Kibirige, centres pairing Hamish Stewart and Sam Spink, with fullback Chase Tiatia will be debuting for the Force backline.

The Force host the Rebels tomorrow at HBF Park in Perth at 11pm.