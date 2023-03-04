Saturday, March 4, 2023
Fiji dominate Shujaa in Vancouver opener

The Fiji 7s team dominated Kenya 31-12 to win their opening match of the Vancouver 7s today.

Fiji ran in five tries to secure the win over their African opponents.

The Shujaa had the dream start scoring in the opening minute through Herman Humwa.

Two successive tries from Josese Batirerega and Anasa Qaranivalu with a conversion from Waisea Nacuqu saw the lead stolen and Fiji up 12-5 at the break.

Alvin ‘The Water Buffalo’ Otieno would score at the restart and with a successful conversion from Anthony Omondi the sides were locked.

Fiji would pick up the tempo and after tiring out their opponents, secured three more tries through Batirerega and a double from Jeremaia Matana with Ponipate Loganimasi adding one conversion to complete the tally.

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
