Talacolo, Sauturaga to rejoin 7s squad

Fiji 7s players Joseva Talacolo and Filipe Sauturaga are set to return to the national squad next week.

Interim Fiji Rugby Chief Executive Tevita Tuiloa confirmed that both players who had been injured earlier on the World Rugby Sevens Series have undergone rehabilitation and are expected to join full training.

Meanwhile injured Fijiana 7s players, seven in total who have gone to New Zealand for treatment and surgery are expected to return to the national squad by June.

These include players such as Mereula Toroti, Verenaisi Bari and Sesenieli Donu among others.