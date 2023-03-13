Saifiti sent off as Knights beat Tigers

Fiji Bati prop Jacob Saifiti was sent off in the Newcastle Knights narrow 14-12 win over the Wests Tigers in a Round 3 NRL fixture yesterday.

The Knights lost Kalyn Ponga and hooker Jayden Brailey in the first 15 minutes of the match before Dom Young was sin-binned for a professional foul.

Saifiti was sent off the field due to a high tackle but a gritty defensive display against a lackluster Wests Tigers outfit was enough to secure their first win.

The dismissal of Saifiti, who collected Jake Simpkin high with 15 minutes to play, left the Knights with all to do defensively.

Knights got their tries from Lachlan Fitzgibbon while Dominic Young bagged a double Jackson Hastings converted once.

The Tigers got their tries from Asu Kepaoa and Stefano Utoikamanu while Adam Doueihi slotted both conversions.