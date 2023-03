Fiji Bati and Newcastle Knights prop Jacob Safiti will miss the clash against the newly promoted Dolphins in the Round 3 fixture of NRL tomorrow.

This is after Saifiti was shown a direct red card and sent off in their narrow 14-12 win over the Wests Tigers in Round 2 last week.

Saifiti’s exclusion from the squad has opened up an opportunity for Jack Hetherington, who will start at prop.

Knights vs Dolphins will kick off at 6 pm at McDonald Jones Stadium.