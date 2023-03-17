5-man Police hand first loss to Army Green

An ill-disciplined five-man Police Blue handed Army Green their first loss of the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today after overpowering them 12-5 in an interesting encounter.

Both teams battled hard from the opening minute of the match and Army failed to match the speed and strength of the Police officers in all aspects of the match.

Halfback Iliesa Bete beat the Army back line and raced his way to touch down in the corner but Terio Tamani failed to convert.

A line out from Army playmaker Sakeo Delai landed directly in the hands of prop Peni Kurisiga and he raced to the try line, this time Tamani converted for a 12-0 lead at the break.

Army came out looking for a win in the second stanza and Eparama Senikuraciri was on the verge of scoring when he unintentionally knocked the ball forward.

Police received a penalty advantage but this time Army overturned the ball and it was Kavekini Tanivanuakula who broke off from the tackle and planted the ball on the try line but the conversion failed.

Police were reduced to six players when Fiji 7s rep Josivani Soro was sin-binned for a deliberate foul before they were further reduced to five players as former Fiji 7s playmaker Livai Ikanikoda was also sin-binned for dangerous play.

Army received an advantage play and kept the ball in the contest despite the hooter sounding but they knocked the ball forward again just near the try line.

Both the teams have booked their spot in the first round of elimination.