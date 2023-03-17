Police Blue, a game away from Cup quarters

Police Blue is just a game away from qualifying into the quarterfinal of the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s after thumping Marist 19-0 in their second Pool K match today.

Former Fiji 7s playmaker Terio Tamani got Police early on the scoreboard after Captain Keponi Paul swung a long pass to him.

Tamani also converted for a 7-nil lead.

Police could have got their second try through Sakeo Railoa but he knocked the ball forward just five meters away from the try line.

Marist received a scrum which was fed in by Peniasi Waqatabu and Seremaia Senibula tried to get their first try but he was brought down to his feet.

Police led by 7-nil at the break.

Fiji 7s star Josivani Soro brilliantly jumped in the air to catch the restart from Marist and ran under the post to score while Tamani converted.

Marist was reduced to six men when Lepani Tuivanuavou was sin-binned for dangerous play.

Police received a penalty advantage near the try line and Petero Kelevanua crashed through and scored but Tamani failed to convert.