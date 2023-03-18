Striders bundle out Police

The Striders 7s team outclassed Police 17-7 to advance to the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s Women’s cup semifinals at the HFC Bank Stadium today.

The Striders proved too strong for the favourites Police racing in three tries to one.

Striders will face the Rusila Nagasau led Army side in the semifinal who beat Middle Wom Steelers convincingly 41-5.

Seahawks Two beat Fire Womens 19-0 to clash with Seahawks One in the second semifinal.

Seahawks One beat Tagimoucia Ranadi 38-7 in the third quarterfinal.