Bower to start off the bench, Valetini rested

George Bower will start off the bench when the Crusaders host the Brumbies in their Super Rugby Pacific clash today.

The season starter is expected to come off as an impact as the Crusaders look to gain momentum over the undefeated Australians.

Pepesano Patafilo slots in at number 14 to replace an injured Sevu Reece.

Meanwhile Rob Valetini has been rested by the Brumbies alongside Pete Samu, Tom Wright and Nic White.

The match kicks off at Orangetheory Stadium at 6pm today.

Crusaders: Joe Moody, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams, Scott Barrett (c), Zack Gallagher, Ethan Blackadder, Tom Christie, Sione Havili Talitui, Mitch Drummond, Richie Mo’unga, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Dallas McLeod, Braydon Ennor, Pepesana Patafilo, Fergus Burke Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, George Bower, Dominic Gardiner, Christian Lio-Willie, Willi Heinz, Will Gualter, Chay Fihaki

Brumbies: Blake Schoupp, Connal McInerney, Sefo Kautai, Jack Wright, Cadeyrn Neville, Rory Scott, Luke Reimer, Charlie Cale, Ryan Lonergan (c), Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole, Tamati Tua, Ollie Sapsford, Ben O’Donnell, Andy Muirhead Reserves: Lachlan Lonergan, Fred Kaihea, Allan Alaalatoa, Nick Frost, Jahrome Brown, Pedro Rolando, Jack Debreczeni, Declan Meredith