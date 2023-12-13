Wednesday, December 13, 2023
RWC boosts Nasilasila ahead of new season

Fijian Drua lock forward Isoa Nasilasila says he has come back with able experience after representing the country at the Rugby World Cup.

Nasilasila told FijiLive the knowledge gained at rugby’s biggest event was one that would help him become a better player especially going forward into his third Super Rugby season.

“It was always the dream to play for the Flying Fijians and also in the world cup, and to get the opportunity in France it was a great experience to play with some of the best players in the world” Nasilasila said at the Fijian Drua home base in Legalega, Nadi today.

Nasilasila said the team had done well but there could have gone a bit further.

“We made ourselves proud and we could have done a bit more, but we were glad at the end of the day.”

The Viseisei Village warrior is expected to play another big role in next year’s Super Rugby season.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
