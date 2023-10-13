Sahib to miss IDC semifinal against Suva

Top central midfielder Zibraaz Sahib will not feature for Lautoka in the second semifinal of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) against champions Suva tomorrow.

Lautoka coach Anginesh Prasad confirmed to FijiLive that Sahib suffered a calf injury and was pulled out in the 16th minute of their last group match against Tailevu Naitasiri which ended in a in their 3-3 draw yesterday.

Apart from Sahib, Prasad confirmed that Sakaraia Naisua also suffered a minor knee injury but is expected to recover and feature in the semifinal.

Lautoka will face Suva in the second semifinal at 5pm.

In the first semifinal, Navua will take on Ba at 2.30pm.