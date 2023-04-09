Saifiti twins eye Blues spot for Origin

Fiji Bati twins and Newcastle Knights props Daniel and Jacob Saifiti are looking to feature for the NSW Blues in the State of Origin this year

The pair has been a regular for the Knights since the last season, and realise their form needs to be strong enough to get them into the Blues.

Daniel has played seven Origin games between 2019-2021, while Jacob made his debut in Game Three last year.

“We talked about it last year – now that we’ve both played in that arena, we know what it’s like,” Daniel told NSWRL.com.

“I thought (Jacob) did really well in that game. We both like playing in that arena and hopefully, we get to play together in it one day.”

Daniel has been averaging 148 meters and 11 hit-ups per game for the Knights this season and says he would love another crack at being in the NSW forward pack.

“I’m more physically fit – like four or five kilos lighter than I was last year when I started (the 2022 season),” he said.

“I’m back to the weight I was playing good footy and making rep teams and stuff like that. But definitely, I’d like to be back (into the NSW side). I feel like when I do make those teams I’m playing well for Newcastle.”

Jacob is near the end of a five-match ban for a reckless high tackle on Wests Tigers Jake Simpkin in Round Two.

“It’s a proud moment when we get together – we played for Fiji together, we debuted together in the NRL,” Daniel said.

“So I feel that would top it all to get that Sky Blue jersey together.”

“It’s been frustrating for him. I think it’s been easier than we’re going well. If we were losing he’d feel a bit helpless. He’s doing well. He’s had almost a little mini pre-season so he’ll be fit when he comes back.”