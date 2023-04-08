Samoa outclasses Fiji in Singapore 7s

Samoa ended a 15-match losing streak to Fiji after outclassing the Ben Gollings coached side 28-7 in their second Pool A match of the Singapore 7s at the National Stadium tonight.

Samoa scored two quick tries through Paul Scanlan and Tuna Tuitama to lead 14-0 before Iowane Teba got the Fijians back into the game just before halftime.

The Samoans dominated the second spell and Fiji despite having its fair share of chances, could not get on the score-board as time and again they lost the ball to turnovers, penalties and loose carries.

Scanlan got his second try in the 13th minute and Faafoi Falaniko intercepted a Fijian pass and scored in the dying second to wrap up the impressive win for Samoa.

Fiji will now need to beat Spain in its final pool match at 11.33pm tonight to book its spot in the Cup quarterfinals.