Sau joins Stade Montois in Pro D2

Photo Courtesy: Stade Montois Rugby

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua winger Eroni Sau has signed a contract with Stade Montois Rugby in Pro D2 which is the second tier of rugby union club competition division in France.

Stade Montois confirmed the Sledgehammer’s arrival to the club on Tuesday in a statement that read “Trained in Fiji, Sau is a powerful player (185cm for 93kg) who joins the Yellow and Black ranks for this new season and plays as a winger.”

“Arrived in France in 2018, Eroni is an experienced player. He played on the side of Perpignan and Provence Rugby and therefore joined the Yellow and Black family. No doubt, Eroni will be able to bring his finishing qualities to the group.”

Meanwhile, Fijian Drua also confirmed that Sau completed his one-year tenure with the franchise this year.

The 33-year-old made his Drua debut in their historical 25-24 win against the Super Rugby Champs Crusaders at Churchill Park in Lautoka this year.

He will be joining Fiji 7s World Cup winning player Kaminieli Rasaku and Veresa Tuqovu at the club.

Sau’s departure has opened up opportunities for Taniela Rakuro, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Epeli Momo and Selestino Ravutaumada to compete for a spot in the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season.

 

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
