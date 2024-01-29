Savusavu woman charged with rape of daughter

A 45-year-old woman will be produced at the Savusavu Magistrates Court today charged with the alleged rape of her 9-year-old daughter.
According to Police, the alleged incident occurred on three different occasions during the months of December 2023 and January 2024 at their home.
Following the third incident, the victim sought help from a taxi driver who took her to the Savusavu Police Station where the matter was reported.
The accused has been charged with three counts of rape and a fourth count of sexual assault.