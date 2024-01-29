Savusavu woman charged with rape of daughter

A 45-year-old woman will be produced at the Savusavu Magistrates Court today charged with the alleged rape of her 9-year-old daughter.

According to Police, the alleged incident occurred on three different occasions during the months of December 2023 and January 2024 at their home.

​Following the third incident, the victim sought help from a taxi driver who took her to the Savusavu Police Station where the matter was reported.

The accused has been charged with three counts of rape and a fourth count of sexual assault.