Schools closed as Fiji gears for tropical cyclone

In light of the approaching Tropical Cyclone Mal, schools in Fiji will be closed tomorrow and Wednesday and non-essential civil servants will work from home.

This was confirmed by Minister for Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka in a media conference this afternoon.

He said TDO2F is expected to intensify and upgrade in a category 1 cyclone between 6-9 pm today and become a category 2 cyclone by tomorrow morning.

“We do not expect it to become a Category 3 cyclonic event, however, this can change, subject to the environment around it; and we expect the Category 2 system to be out of the Fiji Group by Thursday.”

“Current models indicate that the Category 2 system will not make landfall on Viti Levu, however, it will pass closely to the Southwest of Viti Levu.”

Sea transport will cease operations, and public movements will be strictly monitored.

Meanwhile Education Minister Aseri Radrodro is urging parents and guardians to keep their children indoors, warm, and safe to avoid falling debris or crossing flooded rivers

“The priority is the safety of lives, and if schools need to be used as evacuation centers, school managers will work with authorities to provide the best we can for our people.”