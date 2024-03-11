Seruiratu calls on PM to consider appointments

The Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu has called out the Government’s strategy in placing those that are politically affiliated with Government and representing Fiji at key foreign missions, as an obtuse move.

While responding to the President’s Address at the Opening of Parliament, Seruiratu said this was an observation raised as an achilles heel with past administrations where individuals with very little experience were appointed to such important positions.

He said it does not augur well for Fiji and called on the Prime Minister to seriously reconsider the process for the appointment of Fiji’s Heads of Missions.

Seruiratu cautioned that having the wrong people in positions of leadership in government agencies, and in our Foreign Missions leads to wastage of resources, lost opportunities, a disgruntled workforce, and ultimately an inefficient and chaotic work culture.

However, the Leader of Opposition has commended the Government for the legislative and policy reform agenda that is in place.

Seruiratu called on Government to ensure that due consultations are carried out to ensure that all Government Legislative and Policy Frameworks are inclusive and have considered the view of all our communities.

He criticised the Government’s view that Fiji’s debt is unsustainable and called it a clumsy view.

“National progress is dependent on the ability of Government to take risks and invest in development. And at the same time investigate ways to broaden its revenue and economic base to be able to mitigate those risks.”

He added that this takes critical and innovative thinking.

Seruiratu has also praised the Government on its move to develop a White Paper on Fiji’s Foreign Policy.

He has urged the Government to remove from placing too much emphasis on defence and securities on Fiji’s Foreign Policy – but consider the issues of trade, economic development, and humanitarian support as being equally critical.

“Our Foreign Policy must place primacy on Fiji’s interests while seeking long term mutual cooperation in our bilateral and multilateral engagements,” he said.