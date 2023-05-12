Friday, May 12, 2023
Seruiratu questions Bainimarama investigation

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu has questioned the motive behind the questioning of former Prime Minister at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters in Suva today.

Seruiratu in a press conference at the FijiFirst office in Suva today said the Party wants to know the objective behind the investigation.

“We as a party will respect the rule of law with respect to governance and are willingly cooperating with the other discussions.”

“However, our concern is what is the objective? What is the motive behind these investigations?”

“There are probably cases that ended up in court. I will not comment on that.”

“But if it’s politically motivated, that is a concern because we need to get on with the politics. Let’s move the country forward. Let’s all work together for the good of this beloved nation,” he said.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
