Seruvakula is Flying Fijians Acting Coach

Fiji Rugby has announced Senirusi Seruvakula as the acting coach of the Fiji Water Flying Fijians.

FRU Administrator Simione Valenitabua said after considering all the options, the Fiji Rugby Football Union Trust Board has decided to appoint Seruvakula for the top job who will act till January next year.

Valenitabua said “We would like to congratulate Seruvakula, who has been evidently knocking at the door for a long time. I and the FRFUT Board believe that he deserves the Flying Fijians coaching job after being with the feeder teams for multiple years.”

He further added that Flying Fijians Coach’s position will be advertised in the near future and confirmed by January next year.

Seruvakula thanked the FRFUT Board for believing in him.

“The role isn’t an easy one, especially after the FIJI Water Flying Fijians quarterfinal finish and win over tier-one nations such as England and Australia in the past few months.”

“With new players coming in the Fijian Drua and having some outstanding performance by the players during our local competitions, I will certainly draw up a depth chart and project the path towards the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia,” said Seruvakula.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
