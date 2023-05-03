Wednesday, May 3, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Silktails terminate fullback Natoga’s contract

The Kaiviti Silktails Board has terminated the contract of Fullback Osea Natoga this week.

The Club in a statement said Natoga failed to board the plane after an alcohol-related breach with teammate Jonathon Roseman the night before departure for the 10 Day Easter Road Trip against Mounties and Glebe in April.

Silktails chief executive Stephen Driscoll said after consultation with the club’s staff and leadership group, 21-year-old prop Roseman was breached but given an opportunity to stay on under strict conditions set down by the club and the leadership group.

Natoga, however, was terminated as this was not his first alcohol-related issue at the club.

“Our squad has seen a lot of players turn over this month through injury, suspension and two players being let go by the club. This has created inconsistency with our weekly team lists but this has given Wes the chance to expose our younger players which ultimately is what this club is all about.”

Isaiah Tolutu has also been released to pursue an opportunity with Bond University Rugby in Queensland.

Tolutu played a Round 1 match against the Penrith Brothers and was suspended for three weeks after receiving two charges in one game.

The Silktails are back in Sydney for their fifth away game this season after the bye Round next week, taking on the Wentworthville Magpies as they search for their first away win for the season.

“The squad are really determined to come back here and get our first away win. If we can do that we then go into a period where 8 of our remaining 10 matches are at home in Fiji including a bye,” said Coach Wes Naiqama.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

We’ve got to be clinical in our fin...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne admits the side needs t...
News

IMF forecasts decline in growth

The International Monetary Funds has forecasted that global growth ...
News

It’s a political witch hunt: ...

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the 2013 Constitut...
NRL

Injured Dragon Ravalawa returns in ...

Fiji Bati and Saint George Illawarra Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalaw...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

We’ve got to be clinical in our ...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

IMF forecasts decline in growth

News
The Intern...

It’s a political witch hun...

News
Former Att...

Injured Dragon Ravalawa returns ...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Fijiana contending for World Rug...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Youngster excited to play in Wor...

Football
19-year-ol...

Popular News

Free heart surgeries save 214 li...

News
Prime Mini...

MP Bia puts on commentator’...

Coca-Cola Games
Opposition...

Loboilagi grabs gold for Nasikaw...

Coca-Cola Games
Nasikawa V...

Lautoka escapes with narrow win

Football
Second pla...

$905K paid out in micro-business...

Business
The Fiji N...

Fuel and Gas prices to decrease ...

News
Fuel and L...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

We’ve got to be clinical in our finishing: Byrne