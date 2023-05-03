Silktails terminate fullback Natoga’s contract

The Kaiviti Silktails Board has terminated the contract of Fullback Osea Natoga this week.

The Club in a statement said Natoga failed to board the plane after an alcohol-related breach with teammate Jonathon Roseman the night before departure for the 10 Day Easter Road Trip against Mounties and Glebe in April.

Silktails chief executive Stephen Driscoll said after consultation with the club’s staff and leadership group, 21-year-old prop Roseman was breached but given an opportunity to stay on under strict conditions set down by the club and the leadership group.

Natoga, however, was terminated as this was not his first alcohol-related issue at the club.

“Our squad has seen a lot of players turn over this month through injury, suspension and two players being let go by the club. This has created inconsistency with our weekly team lists but this has given Wes the chance to expose our younger players which ultimately is what this club is all about.”

Isaiah Tolutu has also been released to pursue an opportunity with Bond University Rugby in Queensland.

Tolutu played a Round 1 match against the Penrith Brothers and was suspended for three weeks after receiving two charges in one game.

The Silktails are back in Sydney for their fifth away game this season after the bye Round next week, taking on the Wentworthville Magpies as they search for their first away win for the season.

“The squad are really determined to come back here and get our first away win. If we can do that we then go into a period where 8 of our remaining 10 matches are at home in Fiji including a bye,” said Coach Wes Naiqama.