Sims faces suspension, Blake fined

Photo Courtesy: NRL/Parramatta Eels

Fiji Bati veteran and Melbourne Storm forward Tariq Sims was given a two-match suspension by the National Rugby League on Monday.

Sims took an early guilty plea on two charges arising from Saturday’s 26-18 loss to the Newcastle Knights.

Sims will miss two matches for a Grade Two Careless High Tackle on Jackson Hastings, which saw him sent to the sin bin.

He has also accepted a $3000 fine for a Shoulder Charge on Mat Croker.

Meanwhile, Parramatta Eels centre Waqa Blake is fined $1,500 for a tackle (Shoulder Charge) on Peta Hiku in Eels’ 24-16 loss to the Canterbury Cowboys on Saturday.

He will be available to feature for the Eels against the Storm on Friday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
