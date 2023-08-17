Thursday, August 17, 2023
Sivo, RCG returns from suspension

Photo Courtesy: Redlandcity Bulletein

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo and veteran prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard will make their return from four weeks’ suspension to bolster the Parramatta Eels against the Sydney Roosters in Round 25 of NRL on Friday.

Eels coach Brad Arthur has named his squad to face the Roosters at CommBank Stadium with minor positional shifts in the squad.

Sivo and Campbell-Gillard were slapped with suspensions for dangerous offence in the side’s 25-24 win against the Gold-Coast Titans in round 20.

Both the players have been named to start while another Fiji Bati centre Waqa Blake will start from the reserve bench.

Daejarn Asi shifts into the halves to replace Mitchell Moses, who suffered a facial injury in last week’s game against Brisbane.

J’maine Hopgood shifts to the second row, with Joe Ofahengaue set to start at lock.

The Eels vs Roosters match will kick off at 8pm.

The teams:

Eels: Clinton Gutherson, Maika Sivo, Will Penisini, Bailey Simonsson, Sean Russell, Daejarn Asi, Dylan Brown, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Joey Lussick, Junior Paulo, J’maine Hopgood, Bryce Cartwright, Joe Ofahengaue.

Reserves: Makahesi Makatoa, Waqa Blake, Ofahiki Ogden, Ky Rodwell, Jack Murchie.

Roosters: James Tedesco, Daniel Tupou, Billy Smith, Joseph Manu, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Luke Keary, Drew Hutchison, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Brandon Smith, Lindsay Collins, Siua Wong, Nat Butcher, Victor Radley.

Reserves: Sam Walker, Dylan Napa, Corey Allan, Fetalaiga Puaga, Nathan Brown.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
