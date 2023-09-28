Thursday, September 28, 2023
SMEs form the backbone of the economy: Kamikamica

Government is committed to supporting small businesses, especially those led by women, who forms the backbone of Fiji’s economy.

This was highlighted by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica while speaking at the launch of ‘Dua Pay’ yesterday.

He said the Government recognised the unique set of challenges that are shouldered by women entrepreneurs in Fiji.

Kamikamica said Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) play a vital role in any economy, integrating them into the formal economy – giving confidence to their contribution to Fiji’s GDP, ensuring they are better accounted for when accurately assessing Fiji’s growth.

“MSMEs have a formal presence, they are able to establish a credit history, making it easier to secure loans to invest and expand their businesses. Women possess immense potential to drive innovation and foster economic growth.”

The Deputy Prime Minister added that he is a firm believer in trusting the private sector to unlock innovative solutions – Government has an integrated approach that is functional, and the sector is effortlessly reaping the benefits in a very short period of time.

‘Dua Pay’ is a digital mobile payment platform, developed in collaboration with Mastercard, Fintech Pacific, ygap in partnership with Australia’s DFAT, and Business Partnerships Platform.

It is now available to small business owners who have been banking with Westpac in Fiji for the past 12 months, with increased eligibility anticipated in the coming months.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

