SODELPA management board to meet tomorrow

The Social Democratic Liberal Party Management Board will meet tomorrow at the Southern Cross Hotel in Suva to deliberate on the findings of the Working Committee which met last Saturday.

According to SODELPA General-Secretary Viliame Takayawa, this is a scheduled Management Board meeting that’s mandated by the Party’s Constitution to meet four times in a year.

Takayawa has refuted claims purported on social media that SODELPA intends to break the Coalition Parties Agreement and will discuss this in the Management Board meeting.

He said the Working Committee through the SODELPA Secretariat had collated all the correspondence pertaining to the dismissal of the Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro, correspondence between the Prime Minister’s Office, the Solicitor-General’s Office and other relevant documentations.

Takayawa said the Party respects the Prime Minister’s powers and prerogative to appoint and to terminate cabinet ministers.

Takayawa said the Management Board will now determine what it intends to do next, based on the information presented to them from last Saturday’s Working Committee meeting.

He said more communication is needed from the Office of the Prime Minister to the SODELPA Secretariat and between the Coalition Partners, mandated monthly meetings.

He said the current stand is that: “SODELPA supports the People’s Coalition, and the recommendation is to start to talk to other parties in parliament.

“We are also requesting the Prime Minister to respond to the concerns of SODELPA which has been sent in writing, and to ensure the coalition partners have monthly meetings as earlier agreed,” Takayawa said.