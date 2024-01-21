SODELPA wants PM to step down

The Social Democratic Liberal Party’s (SODELPA) Working Committee wants Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to step down and Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica to lead the nation.

This is one of the four recommendations the Committee has compiled after their meeting in Suva yesterday to discuss the sacking of Education Minister Aseri Radrodro from cabinet.

SODELPA General Secretary Viliame Takayawa said they will submit the recommendations to Rabuka and will request that Radrodro remains as the Minister for Education until the SODELPA Board and Management meeting on 26 January.

Rabuka on Friday night sacked Radrodro from his cabinet for insubordination and disobedience and his dismissal comes into effect on Monday, January 22, 2024.

Takayawa said the Prime Minister’s decisions lack proper consultation and seeks an explanation from Rabuka regarding the accusations of insubordination and disobedience.

He also indicated that they aim to initiate negotiations with FijiFirst.

Radrodro, who was also part of the meeting yesterday, said he is unaware of the reason behind his dismissal, but also stated that it may be related to the removal of Fiji National University Council Chair, Dr Kesaia Seniloli.

He said Rabuka wanted him to reinstate Dr Seniloli.